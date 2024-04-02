Banking and Finance Visionaries

L.A. Times Publishing is excited to announce the fifth annual Banking & Finance: Trends Updates, & Visionaries magazine. This stand-alone publication is set to publish in March 2025 with the Los Angeles Times newspaper. The magazine will spotlight professionals from the commercial banking, investment banking, asset/investment management, lending, private equity sectors as well as recognize professional services advisors who work within the banking and finance industries.

We invite organizations from the financial and professional services industries to nominate individuals who are impacting change. The B2B Publishing executive committee will profile select individuals for their successes and accomplishments based on the following criteria:



Noteworthy successes and accomplishments during the last 12-24 months.

Consistent demonstration of strong leadership throughout the span of his/her career.

Long- and short-term impact he/she has made to their organization’s and/or the industry’s growth.

Community involvement and board memberships that showcase the nominee’s leadership beyond their organization.

There is no cost to nominate; however, we will only profile three people from each company due limited space in the publication. All nominees must work in Southern California in order to meet the criteria.

You may contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or at karren.adamyan@latimes.com for any issues with the submission.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged.

*Please note that L.A. Times B2B Publishing staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the B2B Publishing team prior to being published in this supplement. Do not submit information that is subject to change or confidential.

Individuals selected by the B2B Publishing team will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.