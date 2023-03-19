EVP, Chief Risk Officer

Bank of Southern California

Commercial Banking

Martin Liska has spent his career leading banking operations areas related to consumer protection and customer verification. In this capacity he has served the public across Southern California in many of the institutions we have as household brands. He joined Bank of Southern California in November 2020 as the company’s first chief risk officer. In this role, he leads all risk management functions, including credit risk management, enterprise risk management, internal audit, regulatory compliance, and more. He also serves as the Bank’s BSA officer. Liska has more than 30 years of industry experience.

In his most recent senior executive role as executive vice president and chief risk officer, Liska is leading a reinvigoration of Bank of Southern California along with the leadership team. He and his team are expanding, growing, hiring, and providing quality and safe services to customers.