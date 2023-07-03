LA Times Today: Documentary follows Paralympic sprinter Blake Leeper as he pursues his Olympic dreams
Despite being born with both legs missing below the knee, sprinter Blake Leeper has defied the odds and is ranked as one of the fastest men in the world.
Leeper made his Paralympic debut in 2012, taking home two medals in track and field events. But after addiction set his career back in 2016, Blake set his eyes on a new goal: competing in the Olympic games in Tokyo.
The new documentary “Abled” follows Leeper as he tries to make that dream come true.
Blake talked to Amrit Singh.
