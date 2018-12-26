Seven publishers that had a remarkable 2018

Oxford University Press: The British publisher has been putting out books since 1586, and it continued its remarkable run this year with UC Santa Barbara professor Jeffrey C. Stewart's National Book Award-winning "The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke." The biography was one of two Oxford University Press books to land on the National Book Award for Nonfiction shortlist, along with Colin G. Calloway's "The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation."