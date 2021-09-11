Legacy Tennis Court – Sherman Oaks

This exquisite, Mulholland-close, legacy tennis court view estate is truly a private paradise set behind gates on its own lushly landscaped knoll. Spellbinding, 360-degree views surrounded by mature trees offer a simply magical setting. A seamless blend of old-world quality, custom detailing, and modern conveniences are found in this ideal floor plan offering gracious indoor/outdoor entertaining venues. There’s a separate library/ office, an open kitchen, family room and large bonus space/gym over the three-car garage. This remarkable estate is truly a once-in-a-lifetime find, just steps from hiking trails and approximately one mile from the Glen Center in Bel Air.

Location: 3610 Dixie Canyon Avenue, Sherman Oaks 91423

Asking price: $6,750,000

Year built: 1936

Living area: 6,911 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

Features: Amazing privacy in the hills of Sherman Oaks; gated estate; stunning city lights and valley views; sprawling lush grounds; ideal floor plan with custom interior features; private tennis court; sparkling pool; Dixie Canyon Community Charter Elementary School District

