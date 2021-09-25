Picture Perfect Prime Property

Hide away in this serene and private cul-de-sac on the Valley’s most prestigious street, LONGRIDGE. The kitchen with center island and the 10-seat formal dining table with wine closet make for elegant entertaining. The huge, open family room features a charming fireplace and built-ins. The upstairs owner’s suite also has plenty of built-ins as well as a spacious walk-in closet. The yard features a sparkling pool that overlooks the patio, which is perfect for entertaining, lounging, and outdoor dining.

Location: 3353 Longridge Terrace, Sherman Oaks 91423

Asking price: $2,749,000

Year built: 1960

Living area: 3,173 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Open House Sunday, 9/26, 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Contact: Craig Knizek, The Agency

818.618.1006

cknizek@theagencyre.com

www.theagencyre.com/agents/craig-knizek

DRE#: 01377932