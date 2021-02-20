Exquisite, Restored ‘El Arco’

Lovingly renovated, this 1910 English Arts and Crafts estate, known as El Arco for its gentle curves, retains its original architectural integrity. Designed by Sumner Hunt, architect of DTLA’s historic Bradbury Building, this gated home is located on one of Pasadena’s premier avenues. Enjoy family breakfasts in the ample chef’s kitchen with large center island and adjoining dining terrace. View the magical gardens from virtually every room, including the marvelous master retreat with spa-like bath, sitting area and fireplace.

“Teddy Roosevelt was a guest here,” explains listing agent Kevin Bourland. “This home is filled with history. It is truly unmatched in Pasadena.”

Location: 375 S. San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $6,995,000

Year built: 1910

Living area: 7,339 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Fully restored; premium finishes throughout; gourmet cook’s kitchen with professional stainless-steel appliances; library; billiard room; wine room; catering and outdoor kitchens; petite vineyard, bocce court, heated wading pond, fruit trees and vegetable gardens

