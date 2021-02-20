Exquisite, Restored ‘El Arco’
Lovingly renovated, this 1910 English Arts and Crafts estate, known as El Arco for its gentle curves, retains its original architectural integrity. Designed by Sumner Hunt, architect of DTLA’s historic Bradbury Building, this gated home is located on one of Pasadena’s premier avenues. Enjoy family breakfasts in the ample chef’s kitchen with large center island and adjoining dining terrace. View the magical gardens from virtually every room, including the marvelous master retreat with spa-like bath, sitting area and fireplace.
“Teddy Roosevelt was a guest here,” explains listing agent Kevin Bourland. “This home is filled with history. It is truly unmatched in Pasadena.”
Location: 375 S. San Rafael Avenue, Pasadena 91105
Asking price: $6,995,000
Year built: 1910
Living area: 7,339 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Features: Fully restored; premium finishes throughout; gourmet cook’s kitchen with professional stainless-steel appliances; library; billiard room; wine room; catering and outdoor kitchens; petite vineyard, bocce court, heated wading pond, fruit trees and vegetable gardens
Contact: Kevin Bourland, Compass
213.407.4754
kevin@kevinbourland.com
kevinbourland.com
DRE#: 01486389