San Gabriel Valley | Inland Empire

Among the most architecturally significant estates in Pasadena history, 1100 Paso Alto offers the rare opportunity to own dual residential masterpieces designed by two of Southern California’s most iconic architects.
This architectural gem in one of the most desirable neighborhoods is a fantastic example of true Pasadena charm.
Lovingly renovated, this 1910 English Arts and Crafts estate, known as El Arco for its gentle curves, retains its original architectural integrity.
This award-winning Thompson Mosley house sits on a gently sited half-acre-plus knoll in charming San Marino.
From the moment you step onto the spacious front porch of this charming South Pasadena Craftsman with an authentic river rock wall, you’ll feel right at home.
Tucked into the shaded streets of Southwest Pasadena’s peaceful Arroyo neighborhood, close to Old Town yet far from the noise, sits a lovely home, recently remodeled and updated with the finest finishes.
This unique three-level home appears to hover over the tree-filled Pasadena hillside.
From the moment you walk through the door of this enchanting hillside retreat above Annandale, you’ll be inspired by its sophisticatedly modern, yet ultimately livable ambiance.