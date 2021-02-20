Pasadena Panorama: Find Your Place in Paradise

Welcome to your home in the sky! Located on Pasadena’s aptly named Panorama Place, it offers stunning panoramic views. A spacious, sun-filled open floor plan with striking architectural features and large glass windows perfectly showcases the surrounding landscape.

The luxurious master retreat features dual walk-in closets, en-suite bath and distinctive spa shower. Large sliders open to a private paradise where you can relax in your sparkling pool and spa, and entertain guests around a custom-built glass stone fire pit.

“The entire patio overlooks the Rose Bowl, giving you the best seats in the house to every concert and fireworks show,” notes agent Bradley Mohr.

Location: 770 Panorama Place, Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $2,595,000

Year built: 1976

Living area: 2,600 square feet, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Open chef’s kitchen with custom-designed modern, sleek finishes; custom cabinetry, breakfast bar, Bertazzoni range, Sub-Zero appliances and temperature-controlled 135 bottle wine room; heated pool; 31,774 square foot lot; gorgeous panoramic valley views

