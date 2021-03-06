Amazing Views in a Private Pasadena Compound

Among the most architecturally significant estates in Pasadena history, 1100 Paso Alto offers the rare opportunity to own dual residential masterpieces designed by two of Southern California’s most iconic architects. Capturing unparalleled views that encompass the Rose Bowl, San Gabriel Valley, Downtown L.A. and the Pacific Ocean, the ultra-private property atop the Linda Vista hills features one residence custom-designed by modernist pioneer A. Quincy Jones, and one by mid-century visionary Thornton Ladd.

“This is, by far, one of the most significant properties I have ever had the pleasure of seeing,” notes listing agent Gus Ruelas.

Location: 1100 Paso Alto Road, Pasadena 91105

Asking price: $12,500,000

Year built: 1954 and 1973

Living area: 9,500 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: Two significant architectural designed houses; double-tiered waterfall into indoor/outdoor koi pond; double-sized pool; expansive canyon views; private road; 50-foot glass ceilings; mature Zen landscaping; terrazzo flooring

