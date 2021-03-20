Beautiful Monterey Colonial in Pasadena

This beautifully updated Monterey Colonial character home near CalTech features four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, separate office, gorgeous eat-in kitchen, sound system with built-in speakers and separate laundry room. The family room opens to a large custom covered deck made of Mangaris TM wood, with a built-in ceiling heater and fan, a newer pool and spa, newer outdoor fireplace, and built-in fire pit, plus a spacious bonus room behind the garage. The lovely backyard features mature landscaping, fruit trees, a fountain, and lawn area with a side access gate. There is a California basement and a workshop with cabinetry in the garage.

Location: 2186 San Pasqual Street, Pasadena 91107

Asking price: $2,399,000

Year built: 1935

Living area: 3,066 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: WiFi throughout house; office/bonus room/rec room (approximately 400 square feet) The Details behind the garage; dual A/C and heating; saltwater pool, spa, fire pit and outdoor fireplace

Contact: Sarah Rogers, Compass

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

sarahrogersestates.com

DRE#: 01201812