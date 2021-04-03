1928 Architectural Updated Beauty

Come be captivated by this three-story, 1928 architectural beauty, updated for today’s living. Tucked below the street at the end of a cul-de-sac, you’ll be drawn in by the stunning two-story entry with coffered ceiling, original wrought iron railings, chandelier and tile flooring. Relish the peaceful mountain views from the formal dining room and adjoining balcony. The resort-like yard includes a pool, an outdoor kitchen and a koi pond, all with tile murals. A wide bridge connects the parcels over a river rock channel and feels like an acre perfect for hosting events intimate or grand. See this one soon, as homes like this don’t change hands very often.

Location: 1422 E. Palm Street, Altadena 91001

Asking price: $3,295,000

Year built: 1928

Living area: 5,187 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Features: Original details: tiled fireplace, sconces, arched windows and plastered crown moldings; upgraded spacious chef’s kitchen; master suite with balcony and dressing room; family room, and large home office; lush lawn and multiple patios; property feels like an acre; mountain views; serenity and privacy

Contact: Sarah Rogers, Compass

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

sarahrogersestates.com

DRE#: 01201812