Architectural Mediterranean Estate

Designed by Kirkland Cutter in 1929, this Pasadena gated architectural masterpiece replicates the classic Colonial lines of California’s first state house, located in Monterey. Located in the city’s estate area and adjacent to the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens, the approximately 1.72 acres of manicured grounds are highlighted by a lighted tennis court, putting green, pool and spa, and a rose garden. The main residence measures approximately 9,670 square feet and is beautifully renovated and updated. There is also an approximately 823 square foot guest house with its own garage, an approximately 445 square foot pool house and an approximately 917 square foot caretaker’s apartment.

Location: 1585 Orlando Road, Pasadena 91106

Asking price: $15,488,000

Year built: 1929

Living area: 9,670 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Elegant floorplan and design; lighted tennis court; guest house and pool house; garage parking for 6 cars; wine cellar; pool and spa; 400-amp electrical vault

Contact: Maureen Hollingsworth, Sotheby’s International Realty

626.252.0948

maureen.hollingsworth@sothebysrealty.com

maureenhollingsworth.com; 1585orlandoroad.com

DRE#: 0673955