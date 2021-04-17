San Marino Florentine Palazzo

Located in the “Hills” of San Marino overlooking Lacy Park, this gated Italian Villa was inspired by the 14th Century Davanzati Palace in Florence, Italy. It was built by the Foss Designing & Building Company in 1931, a well-regarded and prolific, local construction firm at the time. Architect Edwin L. Westberg, associated with Wallace Neff, is credited with the design, and in 1965, it was the first Pasadena Showcase House. The current owners acquired the original plans from the Huntington Library and restored the estate to its original design.

Location: 1440 Park Place, San Marino 91108

Asking price: $12,000,000

Year built: 1931

Living area: 7,788 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Incredible views; solar energy throughout from 56 panels with battery backup; gourmet kitchen; sparkling pool and separate spa; exercise room; gated enclosed grounds; security system

Contact: Maureen Hollingsworth, Sotheby’s International Realty

626.252.0948

maureen.hollingsworth@sothebysrealty.com

maureenhollingsworth.com

1440parkplace.com

DRE#: 673955