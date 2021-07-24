1980 Contemporary

This elegantly appointed 1980 cul-de-sac home welcomes both indoor/outdoor living and features a light-filled entry area and open floor plan. The kitchen has a tray ceiling with recessed lights, granite countertops, and is open to the eating area and TV room with fireplace. Sliding glass doors lead to an entertainer’s backyard with a covered patio, pebble rock pool, gazebo, BBQ kitchen, fire pit and Jacuzzi. The water-conserving backyard features synthetic grass with decorative rocks. This home is within close proximity to the Hahamongna Watershed Park hiking and bike trails, JPL, equestrian center, Rose Bowl, Aquatics Center, and Old Pasadena with easy freeway access.

Location: 2655 Vista Laguna Terrace, Pasadena 91103

Asking price: $1,050,000

Year built: 1980

Living area: 1,914 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Additional amenities include double-pane windows; central air/heat; separate laundry area; dishwasher; Samsung appliances; solar panels (owned); kitchen pantry and outdoor shed; Open House Saturday and Sunday 2-4 pm

Contact: Nancy McSween, Deasy Penner Podley

626.695.4665

nancymcsween@aol.com

www.2655VistaLagunaTerrace.com

DRE#: 01775649