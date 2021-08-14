South Pasadena Mid-Century Estate

Located in a prestigious neighborhood in South Pasadena, this beautiful mid-century estate offers six beds/four baths in the main house and three beds/two baths in the detached guest house. The oasis-like backyard boasts a built-in BBQ area, an extensive patio and a sparkling pool/spa, all surrounded by lush landscaping and mature trees.

Location: 1706 Camden Parkway, South Pasadena, 91030

Asking price: $3,498,000

Year built: 1947

Living area: 5,589 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Refinished hardwood floors; double-door entry; fireplace; vaulted ceiling; gourmet kitchen; 2 living rooms; family room; dining room; laundry room; master retreat; custom builtins; 2 balconies; outdoor kitchen; built-in BBQ; gated pool/spa; built-in fire pit; 2-car garage

Contact: Michele Downing, Compass

626.523.6939

michele.downing@gmail.com

www.compass.com/agents/michele-downing

DRE#: 010469658