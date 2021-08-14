South Pasadena Mid-Century Estate
Located in a prestigious neighborhood in South Pasadena, this beautiful mid-century estate offers six beds/four baths in the main house and three beds/two baths in the detached guest house. The oasis-like backyard boasts a built-in BBQ area, an extensive patio and a sparkling pool/spa, all surrounded by lush landscaping and mature trees.
Location: 1706 Camden Parkway, South Pasadena, 91030
Asking price: $3,498,000
Year built: 1947
Living area: 5,589 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Features: Refinished hardwood floors; double-door entry; fireplace; vaulted ceiling; gourmet kitchen; 2 living rooms; family room; dining room; laundry room; master retreat; custom builtins; 2 balconies; outdoor kitchen; built-in BBQ; gated pool/spa; built-in fire pit; 2-car garage
Contact: Michele Downing, Compass
626.523.6939
michele.downing@gmail.com
www.compass.com/agents/michele-downing
DRE#: 010469658