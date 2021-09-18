European-Inspired Estate Homes
NOW SELLING! Discover a special collection of luxury residences at Brasada Estates, a new, gated community by homebuilder Grandway Residential. Visit to tour the impressive Welcome Center and stunning model homes to experience the private grandeur of European-inspired estate homes set on awe-inspiring home sites. Atop the naturally pristine hillsides of San Dimas, the community has been strategically designed to accentuate magnificent panoramic views of city lights as far as downtown Los Angeles. The estate residences are surrounded by scenic, rolling hills and tree-filled canyons in the heart of Southern California near all its conveniences.
Location: 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas 91773
Asking price: From $2,600,000
Year built: 2021
Living area: 4,476-6,261 square feet, 4-6 bedrooms, 4-6.5 bathrooms
Features: Curated for luxury and comfort; custom selections throughout; every home includes a downstairs master suite; 1- & 2-story homes; 6 floorplans available & a variety of exterior styles; 24-hour gated security; designed by architect Danielian Associates; marketing by Kovach Marketing
Contact: Grandway Residential
833.272.7232
info@brasadaestates.com
www.BrasadaEstates.com
DRE#: 01883374