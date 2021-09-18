NOW SELLING! Discover a special collection of luxury residences at Brasada Estates, a new, gated community by homebuilder Grandway Residential. Visit to tour the impressive Welcome Center and stunning model homes to experience the private grandeur of European-inspired estate homes set on awe-inspiring home sites. Atop the naturally pristine hillsides of San Dimas, the community has been strategically designed to accentuate magnificent panoramic views of city lights as far as downtown Los Angeles. The estate residences are surrounded by scenic, rolling hills and tree-filled canyons in the heart of Southern California near all its conveniences.

Location: 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas 91773

Asking price: From $2,600,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 4,476-6,261 square feet, 4-6 bedrooms, 4-6.5 bathrooms

Features: Curated for luxury and comfort; custom selections throughout; every home includes a downstairs master suite; 1- & 2-story homes; 6 floorplans available & a variety of exterior styles; 24-hour gated security; designed by architect Danielian Associates; marketing by Kovach Marketing

Contact: Grandway Residential

833.272.7232

info@brasadaestates.com

www.BrasadaEstates.com

DRE#: 01883374