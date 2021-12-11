California Single-Level Ranch Estate

Well preserved sprawling 1949 California single-level ranch style estate on over 1 flat acre of land, located on beautiful Locksley Drive in the Chapman Woods neighborhood of Pasadena. On the market for the 1st time in 58 years, this 4,444 SF home has been a wonderful place for family & friends to gather & entertain. The grounds feature a large front yard with circular driveway, backyard with pool, lighted tennis court, pool cabaña with fireplace & kitchen, workshop, & storage room. The bonus areas measure an additional 1,110 SF, including storage, workshop & pool cabana. In addition, there are guest quarters with a separate entrance, measuring approx 232 additional SF.

Location: 3639 Locksley Drive, Pasadena 91107

Asking price: $2,988,000

Year built: 1949

Living area: 4,444 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Features: 4 BR and 4.5 BA, formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room, long light-filled lanai, large den/ office that can be used as a 5th bedroom, kitchen with fireplace & breakfast area, newer HVAC, newer sewer lines, 4 fireplaces, 580 SF 3-car garage & RV parking.

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers

626.390.0511

sarah@sarahrogersestates.com

www.SarahRogersEstates.com

DRE#: 01201812