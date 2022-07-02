Welcome to Monte Arroyo Estate, located near both the upper and lower village in the heart of Montecito. This incredible property boasts 6.72 +/- sprawling acres of land, situated on five parcels, four are contiguous. The sweeping curves and meandering lines amongst the property highlight the towering native trees throughout the lush and whimsical landscape. Property features include a tennis court, pool, spa, and guest home. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to own coveted Montecito acreage. Bring your imagination.

Location: 465 Hot Springs Road, Santa Barbara 93108

Asking price: $14,500,000

Year built: 1910

Living area: 14,907 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Five parcels, four are contiguous; grand library; stately dining room; generous kitchen; expansive primary suite; observation tower with mountain views; seven fireplaces; endless alfresco dining spaces; pool & spa; tennis court; guest home; 6.72 +/- acres; 14,907 sq. ft. ; updated in 1978

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Maureen McDermut

805.570.5545

maureen.mcdermut@sothebys.realty

www.maureenmcdermut.com

DRE#: 01175027