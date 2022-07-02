The Farmhouse at El Mirador
This opportunity – 100 years in the making – combines a classic 1920s Montecito estate replete with a fabled history and incredible grounds with a unique 21st-century building site, historic gardens, and an epic ocean/mountain view for the ages. Nestled on 12 acres (nine in fee + three-acre exclusive landscape easement) with abundant private water, ancient specimen trees, and gardens that rival neighboring Lotusland, this incredible parcel is poised to match and host your wildest dreams. Sweeping views and vistas showcase the best of Montecito’s epic beauty.
Location: 805 Ayala Lane, Montecito 93108
Asking price: $23,500,000
Year built: 1917
Living area: 8,397 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Features: Japanese gardens; ponds; fountains; glen with horse corral; private water source; fruit trees
