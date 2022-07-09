Legacy Golf Property

Unparalleled golf course and mountain views are the backdrops for this timeless Mediterranean residence. Located within the prestigious Hope Ranch enclave, this ultra-private, single-level home sits atop a unique and spectacular site, perfectly positioned above the 1st green and 2nd tee of the highly-rated La Cumbre CC Golf Club, with panoramic views overlooking four golf holes to the mountains beyond. Tucked up a hidden lane and cobblestone driveway and encircled by majestic oaks. Oversized French doors fill the home with light and views. Seamless indoor/outdoor living. Exceptional quality. Versatile floor plan. Old-world charm. A world-class site in the heart of Hope Ranch.

Location: 3923 Laguna Blanca Drive, Santa Barbara 93110

Asking price: $8,995,000

Year built: 2007

Living area: 4,240 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Hope Ranch single-level custom estate; breathtaking mountain views; positioned on the first and second green of a private golf course; 1.01 acres of grand oaks and mature landscaping; open and versatile floor plan; private, airy primary suite with spacious sitting area and fireplace

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.879.8043

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514