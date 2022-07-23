1530 San Leandro Lane
This updated Montecito Hedgerow property combines impeccable design with the ideal coastal location. Unpretentious and inviting, the residence balances modern comforts and wonderful scale all while preserving old-world features. Calm and inviting interiors are in perfect harmony with the meticulously manicured exteriors. A light-filled entry welcomes you at the home’s center, and French doors lead out from every main room. The primary bedroom suite is polished with antique aesthetics; the guest rooms are well-scaled with great light and proportions, each an inviting destination. Timeless and special, this is the definition of Montecito coastal living.
Location: 1530 San Leandro Lane, Montecito 91308
Asking price: $7,000,000
Year built: 1917
Living area: 4,326 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Features: Romantic 1917 Hedgerow property; 5 bedrooms, 5 baths; .46 acre; +4,326 sq ft; vintage charm and romance; pitched ceilings, exposed beams, antique built-ins, vintage fireplaces; French-inspired garden, sunny courtyard, mature trees and fountains; proximity to beaches & Lower Village
Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
Nancy Kogevinas
805.450.6233
Team@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514