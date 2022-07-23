Advertisement
1530 San Leandro Lane

(Clay Burkhalter)
This updated Montecito Hedgerow property combines impeccable design with the ideal coastal location. Unpretentious and inviting, the residence balances modern comforts and wonderful scale all while preserving old-world features. Calm and inviting interiors are in perfect harmony with the meticulously manicured exteriors. A light-filled entry welcomes you at the home’s center, and French doors lead out from every main room. The primary bedroom suite is polished with antique aesthetics; the guest rooms are well-scaled with great light and proportions, each an inviting destination. Timeless and special, this is the definition of Montecito coastal living.

Location: 1530 San Leandro Lane, Montecito 91308

Asking price: $7,000,000

Year built: 1917

Living area: 4,326 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Romantic 1917 Hedgerow property; 5 bedrooms, 5 baths; .46 acre; +4,326 sq ft; vintage charm and romance; pitched ceilings, exposed beams, antique built-ins, vintage fireplaces; French-inspired garden, sunny courtyard, mature trees and fountains; proximity to beaches & Lower Village

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas
805.450.6233
Team@Kogevinas.com
www.MontecitoProperties.com
DRE#: 01209514

