This updated Montecito Hedgerow property combines impeccable design with the ideal coastal location. Unpretentious and inviting, the residence balances modern comforts and wonderful scale all while preserving old-world features. Calm and inviting interiors are in perfect harmony with the meticulously manicured exteriors. A light-filled entry welcomes you at the home’s center, and French doors lead out from every main room. The primary bedroom suite is polished with antique aesthetics; the guest rooms are well-scaled with great light and proportions, each an inviting destination. Timeless and special, this is the definition of Montecito coastal living.

Location: 1530 San Leandro Lane, Montecito 91308

Asking price: $7,000,000

Year built: 1917

Living area: 4,326 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Romantic 1917 Hedgerow property; 5 bedrooms, 5 baths; .46 acre; + 4,326 sq ft; vintage charm and romance; pitched ceilings, exposed beams, antique built-ins, vintage fireplaces; French-inspired garden, sunny courtyard, mature trees and fountains; proximity to beaches & Lower Village

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.450.6233

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514