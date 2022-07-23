Timeless Beauty

Vast ocean views, flat grounds, luxe amenities, and incredible design coalesce at this iconic Montecito property. Public spaces blend seamlessly and open to the view and lush grounds beyond. The main-level primary suite offers a restful way to begin and end each day while five additional bedroom suites are perfect for loved ones. A gym, theater, bar, game room, pool, guest house, and five-car garage allow you to savor all of life’s moments. Living off the grid has never been more chic. Solar, a generator, greywater irrigation system, private well, organic vegetable beds and citrus orchards, chicken coops, and secret gardens define sustainable sensibility and offer an unparalleled piece of paradise.

Location: 888 Lilac Drive, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $33,500,000

Year built: 2006

Living area: 13,599 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Built to be toxin-free; no EMF; gym w/sauna; theater; pool & spa w/integrated sound; organic vegetable garden + orchard; 5 chicken coops; fully fenced w/invisible gate system; private well; greywater irrigation system; generator; self-sustainable; solar panels

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners Estate Group

805.565.8600

team@riskinpartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01954177