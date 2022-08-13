Rancho Cielo Vista

A stunning, contemporary farmhouse with dramatic views of the San Rafael Wilderness and Santa Ynez Mountain range. Sleek design concepts unfold throughout the newly renovated 6,400-square-foot residence that includes a charming guest apartment with a full kitchen, fireplace, two bedrooms and a bath. With six bedrooms and baths, there is ample space for family and friends. This equestrian compound features a renovated barn and beautiful apartments plus miles of riding trails. Only 10 minutes from Los Olivos and 30 minutes from Santa Barbara, this property is in the heart of the gorgeous Santa Ynez Valley on the Central Coast of California.

Location: 3570 Woodstock Road, Santa Ynez 93463

Asking price: $6,950,000

Year built: 1984

Living area: 6,400 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: 6,400 SF residence; 20 oak-studded acres; pool and charming duck pond; guest apartment with kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms and bath; equine barn with 2 beautiful apartments; miles of tree-shaded riding trails; just 10 minutes from Los Olivos with wine tasting and fine dining

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty

Patty Murphy

805.680.8571

patty@pattymurphy.com

www.pattymurphy.com

DRE#: 00766586