Paradise Found

Incredible ocean views span the horizon at this newly renovated, single-level, midcentury modern home. Step into an open floor plan that celebrates Montecito’s indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Wide-open spaces mirror the wide-open horizon to showcase the best of Santa Barbara. Sliding doors open both to the ocean terraces and central patio, extending the lines of the house and blurring into the natural environment. Designer finishes, dual baths/closets, and a gas fireplace make for a dreamy primary retreat. Outdoor spaces galore offer incredible entertainment areas. Whether you prefer an al fresco dinner overlooking the sea or a poolside BBQ, this is what you’ve been waiting for!

Location: 1010 Cima Linda Lane, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $10,750,000

Year built: 1957

Living area: 5,256 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

Features: Ocean view; pool; spa; solar PV

Contact: Village Properties

Riskin Partners

805.565.8600

Team@RiskinPartners.com

www.riskinpartners.com

DRE#: 01206734

