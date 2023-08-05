Palari Villas Scenic Crest

New construction, contemporary collection of 20 exceptionally smart homes, developed by The Palari Group. These one-of-a-kind, net-zero energy homes are nestled between Palm Springs and Joshua Tree and are brought to life by using cutting-edge robotics and advanced 3D-printing technology, ensuring precision and efficiency in every detail. Each residence is a masterpiece, featuring a main 2-bed, 2-bath home and an accompanying 2-bed, 1-bath guest home interconnected by a charming pergola. Each property features white oak cabinetry, quartz countertops, floor-to-ceiling windows, and views of the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountains.

Location: 13828 Scenic Crest Circle, Desert Hot Springs 92240

Asking price: $995,000

Year built: 2023

Living area: 1,876 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: 9,000-10,000 square foot lots; solar panels; covered carport; car charger; backup batteries; white oak cabinetry; quartz countertops; floor-to-ceiling windows; ADUs with full kitchens; charming pergola; pool and spa; drought-tolerant landscaping

Contact: Hilton & Hyland

David Kramer, DRE#: 00996960

310.691.2400 / info@davidkramer.com

Hilton & Hyland

Maximilian Crispi, DRE#: 01930054

760.610.2444 / maxcrispi1@gmail.com

EQTY Real Estate