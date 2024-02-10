A Window to Paradise

Embark on your next chapter and embrace the California coastal dream. Immerse yourself in this immaculate retreat with stunning ocean and mountain views from nearly every room in this three-bedroom plus guest house residence. Enjoy afternoons with tennis, strolls through gardens, or a dip in the pool and spa. Sunsets paint the sky and graceful hawks float at eye level, creating a mesmerizing backdrop. This captivating compound on over two acres stands at the crest where Summerland and Montecito converge, offering picturesque beaches and elevated dining. It’s your turn to be captivated in your own private Montecito resort.

Location: 375 Ortega Ridge Road, Montecito 93108

Asking price: $12,800,000

Year built: 1986

Living area: 7,367 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Features: Private Montecito resort; 2.2 acres; guest house; game room/gym/office; extensive remodel in 2018; panoramic views; sparking pool and spa; clay tennis court; outdoor kitchen; fire pit; outdoor patios; 4-car garage; solar system; convenient to Summerland and Montecito

Contact: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Nancy Kogevinas

805.450.6233

Team@Kogevinas.com

www.MontecitoProperties.com

DRE#: 01209514