Beverly Hills Charmer

Experience the finest in indoor-outdoor living in this Beverly Hills stunner. Architect Philip Vertoch and interior designer Lada Webster lent a modern touch to this elegant Georgian Traditional estate.

Current owner, former Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer and Fox-TV’s NFL Sunday Studio Analyst Tony Gonzalez, explains, “We fell in love with the area’s walkability. It gave us a sense of a European lifestyle. This home’s the perfect combo of a family neighborhood, while still being in the mix.”

From the dramatic 24-foot-high entryway to expansive grounds boasting a sparkling pool and lighted tennis court, this must-see home is an entertainer’s dream. Inquire today.

Location: 807 Cinthia Street, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $28,000,000

Year built: 2018

Living area: 13,300 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Open floor plan; custom cabinetry; chef's kitchen with La Cornue range and hood; music lounge w/floor to ceiling wine storage; chiseled limestone fireplace wall; pool house cabana with gym; 8+ car subterranean garage

