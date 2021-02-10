Westside | Central | South Bay

-
“8400 Grand View epitomizes the enviable indoor-outdoor lifestyle of California while emphasizing volume, texture, and unparalleled, heart-crushing city and ocean views,” notes listing agent Eric Lavey.
Welcome to “Robledal,” which translates to, “Park Oak,” the street where this unusually large lot — almost 40,000 square feet — is the site of real estate’s Crown Jewel in The Oaks neighborhood of Los Feliz, with a 200-foot gated private driveway.
Behind the gates and lush landscape in the coveted Beverly Hills Flats, this brand-new Hamptons-inspired modern, with a five-car subterranean garage, is the culmination of privacy, style and entertainment, near Rodeo Drive and other world-class destinations.
Enter this sophisticated masterpiece into a wide sweeping hallway and open concept living space, thoughtfully designed to showcase California’s treasured indoor-outdoor lifestyle.
The unsurpassed beauty of this sublime Bighorn Country Club estate showcases the owner/builder’s world-class craftsmanship and unyielding attention to detail.
As you walk up the classic terracotta, hand painted tile stairway of this lovingly restored Beverly Hills-adjacent Spanish duplex, you recall an earlier time.
Nestled amid the coveted Alphabet streets of Pacific Palisades, this chic farmhouse-style home includes flawless finishes from designer Ross Cassidy.
One of Malibu’s most desirable properties, this traditional estate is anything but traditional!
In the heart of Beverly Hills, along prestigious Sunset Boulevard, sits a stunning estate boasting more than 9,500 square feet of luxurious living space.
Come live in one of the most coveted locations in Los Angeles, just steps from the beach in Santa Monica.