Sleek Pacific Palisades Home

Nestled amid the coveted Alphabet streets of Pacific Palisades, this chic farmhouse-style home includes flawless finishes from designer Ross Cassidy. The spacious open floor plan incorporates a stylish living room with sliding glass walls that open to a grassy lawn, patio and BBQ, perfect for entertaining. The dining room, expansive eat-in chef’s kitchen, and family room merge seamlessly with tall ceilings and large open windows bringing the outdoors in.

“This home is a breath of fresh air!” notes listing agent Halsted. “It’s conveniently close to parks, beaches, and the trendy boutiques and eateries of Palisades Village.”

Location: 837 Iliff Street, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $5,500,000

Year built: 2017

Living area: 4,200 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Features: Bonus space for office/gym/kid’s playroom; walk-in closet; fireplaces; laundry room; butler’s pantry; 2-door garage; powder room; balconies; 4 en suite bedrooms plus guest room/office; Control4 smart home technology, security surveillance and private gates

Contact: Elisabeth Halsted, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

310.463.1601

eh@elisabethhalsted.com

bhhscalifornia.com

DRE#: 01434953

