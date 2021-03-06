An expansive Vantage at 8400 Grand View Drive
“8400 Grand View epitomizes the enviable indoor-outdoor lifestyle of California while emphasizing volume, texture, and unparalleled, heart-crushing city and ocean views,” notes listing agent Eric Lavey.
The clean lines and refreshing openness of an architectural style are on full display in this gated, renowned haven for the entertainment elite. This compelling three-suite residence is in perfect harmony with its surroundings, and every aspect is designed to direct the eye to the enveloping 270-degree vistas.
Location: 8400 Grand View Drive, Los Angeles 90046
Asking price: $4,450,000
Year built: 2007
Living area: 2,871 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms; heart-crushing city and ocean views; infinity-edge pool and spa
Contact: Eric Lavey, Sotheby’s International Realty
323.806.3941
el@sir.com
ericlavey.com | 8400grandviewdrive.com
DRE#: 01511292