An expansive Vantage at 8400 Grand View Drive

“8400 Grand View epitomizes the enviable indoor-outdoor lifestyle of California while emphasizing volume, texture, and unparalleled, heart-crushing city and ocean views,” notes listing agent Eric Lavey.

The clean lines and refreshing openness of an architectural style are on full display in this gated, renowned haven for the entertainment elite. This compelling three-suite residence is in perfect harmony with its surroundings, and every aspect is designed to direct the eye to the enveloping 270-degree vistas.

Location: 8400 Grand View Drive, Los Angeles 90046

Asking price: $4,450,000

Year built: 2007

Living area: 2,871 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms; heart-crushing city and ocean views; infinity-edge pool and spa

Contact: Eric Lavey, Sotheby’s International Realty

323.806.3941

el@sir.com

ericlavey.com | 8400grandviewdrive.com

DRE#: 01511292

