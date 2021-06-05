Venice Beach Remodel
This gorgeous Venice Beach remodel is perfectly positioned in the sought-after Silver Triangle, only blocks from Marina del Rey, shopping, and the beach! The incredible chef’s kitchen, featured in LA Design Magazine (ASID) for its innovative use of space and design, comes with top-of-the-line WOLF and Sub-Zero appliances, Heath ceramic tiles, and exquisite finishes. A 2019 landscaping/yard redesign features new turf in the sunny backyard. The garage was recently converted into a stunning private work-from-home office suite. This fabulous property is loaded with quality upgrades and charming design details, all lovingly curated by a wonderful local family.
Location: 2424 Wilson Avenue, Venice 90291
Asking price: $1,998,000
Year built: 1950
Living area: 1,776 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Features: Chef’s kitchen was published in LA Design Magazine (ASID); Heath ceramic tiles; 2019 landscaping/yard redesign features new turf in the sunny backyard; solid African walnut hardwood floors throughout; central AC; fully wired security system; Coeur D’Alene School; converted garage
Contact: Robin Walpert, Sotheby’s International Realty
310.480.4980
robin.walpert@sir.com
www.robinwalpert.com
DRE#: 1237116