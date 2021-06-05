This gorgeous Venice Beach remodel is perfectly positioned in the sought-after Silver Triangle, only blocks from Marina del Rey, shopping, and the beach! The incredible chef’s kitchen, featured in LA Design Magazine (ASID) for its innovative use of space and design, comes with top-of-the-line WOLF and Sub-Zero appliances, Heath ceramic tiles, and exquisite finishes. A 2019 landscaping/yard redesign features new turf in the sunny backyard. The garage was recently converted into a stunning private work-from-home office suite. This fabulous property is loaded with quality upgrades and charming design details, all lovingly curated by a wonderful local family.

Location: 2424 Wilson Avenue, Venice 90291

Asking price: $1,998,000

Year built: 1950

Living area: 1,776 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Chef’s kitchen was published in LA Design Magazine (ASID); Heath ceramic tiles; 2019 landscaping/yard redesign features new turf in the sunny backyard; solid African walnut hardwood floors throughout; central AC; fully wired security system; Coeur D’Alene School; converted garage

Contact: Robin Walpert, Sotheby’s International Realty

310.480.4980

robin.walpert@sir.com

www.robinwalpert.com

DRE#: 1237116