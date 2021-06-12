Located in an exclusive area, a gated motor court leads to an oversized pivot door. This gorgeous single-story modern marvel features impeccable high-end finishes. The Kalamazoo outdoor kitchen perfectly complements a zero-edge pool/spa and the private grounds with their lavish views down into the city of Beverly Hills and beyond. This estate is a true embodiment of Southern California indoor/outdoor lifestyle living. Conceived by Urban Architecture Lab, it was completed in 2018 with a gross square feet of 8,500.

Location: 1120 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $16,995,000

Year built: 2018

Living area: 7,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Snaidero closets; wellness spa; yoga deck; Fleetwood vanishing walls of glass; grand-scale chef’s Bulthaup kitchen with Gaggenau appliances; stunning 600-bottle wine wall; multi-zone interior/exterior sound system

Contact: Enzo Ricciardelli, Sotheby’s International Realty

310.853.3837

enzo.ricciardelli@sir.com

www.enzorealty.com

DRE#: 1097604