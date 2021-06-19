Pacific Palisades Front Row
Sited on a 31,861-square-foot lot with 102 feet of frontage overlooking the Pacific Ocean, it’s one of only 12 properties on the Front Row. Offering unparalleled views spanning Queens Necklace to Point Dume, the setting is beyond compare. This Nantucket-style traditional is iconic in every way, custom-designed and completed in 2009. The traditional Nantucket roof walk is also a functional space to enjoy a 360-degree panorama. The grounds are lush and verdant with a flat, grassy yard and an incredible pool and spa. Set behind gates for privacy and impossible to duplicate, it’s a gem that will be cherished for generations to come.
Location: 14984 Corona Del Mar, Pacific Palisades 90272
Asking price: $37,500,000
Year built: 2009
Living area: 9,380 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Features: Wood-paneled, vaulted library; lower-level billiard room with wine cellar; third floor contains staff bedroom w/bath and teen game room or a perfect space for exercise studio; 102-ft ocean frontage; 1 of only 12 properties on the Front Row
Contact:
Barbara Boyle, Sotheby’s International Realty
310.255.5403
barbara.boyle@sir.com
www.14984coronadelmar.com
DRE#: 1259141
Drew Fenton, Hilton & Hyland
310.858.5474
drew@drewfenton.com
www.drewfenton.com
DRE#: 01317962