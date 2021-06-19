Pacific Palisades Front Row

Sited on a 31,861-square-foot lot with 102 feet of frontage overlooking the Pacific Ocean, it’s one of only 12 properties on the Front Row. Offering unparalleled views spanning Queens Necklace to Point Dume, the setting is beyond compare. This Nantucket-style traditional is iconic in every way, custom-designed and completed in 2009. The traditional Nantucket roof walk is also a functional space to enjoy a 360-degree panorama. The grounds are lush and verdant with a flat, grassy yard and an incredible pool and spa. Set behind gates for privacy and impossible to duplicate, it’s a gem that will be cherished for generations to come.

Location: 14984 Corona Del Mar, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $37,500,000

Year built: 2009

Living area: 9,380 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Wood-paneled, vaulted library; lower-level billiard room with wine cellar; third floor contains staff bedroom w/bath and teen game room or a perfect space for exercise studio; 102-ft ocean frontage; 1 of only 12 properties on the Front Row

Contact:

Barbara Boyle, Sotheby’s International Realty

310.255.5403

barbara.boyle@sir.com

www.14984coronadelmar.com

DRE#: 1259141

Drew Fenton, Hilton & Hyland

310.858.5474

drew@drewfenton.com

www.drewfenton.com

DRE#: 01317962