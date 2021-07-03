401 Ocean Avenue
Constructed with an appreciation for the past and a vision for the future, 401 Ocean offers the opportunity to experience the finest in beachside living with an address steeped in California history. Located just off of the Santa Monica Bluffs, this new residence highlights an unobstructed vantage point across the Pacific Ocean while moments from the beach, promenade, and pier. Every detail was crafted with the highest standards and exudes luxury.
Location: 401 Ocean Avenue #1, Santa Monica 90402
Asking price: $7,750,000
Year built: 2021
Living area: 3,010 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: White oak flooring, custom automated shades, open living space and sizable bedrooms present an elevated ambiance while lending themselves perfectly to any interior design aesthetic
Contact:
Bjorn Farrugia, Hilton & Hyland
310.998.7175
bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com
www.oceanavenuebluffs.com
DRE#: 01864250
Cindy Ambuehl, Compass
310.321.9148
cindyambuehl@compass.com
DRE#: 01821934
Don Heller, Compass
310.466.7809
don.heller@compass.com
DRE#: 01198240