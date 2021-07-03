Constructed with an appreciation for the past and a vision for the future, 401 Ocean offers the opportunity to experience the finest in beachside living with an address steeped in California history. Located just off of the Santa Monica Bluffs, this new residence highlights an unobstructed vantage point across the Pacific Ocean while moments from the beach, promenade, and pier. Every detail was crafted with the highest standards and exudes luxury.

Location: 401 Ocean Avenue #1, Santa Monica 90402

Asking price: $7,750,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 3,010 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: White oak flooring, custom automated shades, open living space and sizable bedrooms present an elevated ambiance while lending themselves perfectly to any interior design aesthetic

Contact:

Bjorn Farrugia, Hilton & Hyland

310.998.7175

bjorn@bjornfarrugia.com

www.oceanavenuebluffs.com

DRE#: 01864250

Cindy Ambuehl, Compass

310.321.9148

cindyambuehl@compass.com

DRE#: 01821934

Don Heller, Compass

310.466.7809

don.heller@compass.com

DRE#: 01198240