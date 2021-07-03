This six-year-new, museum-quality masterpiece, custom-designed by Richard Manion and built by Peter McCoy, is truly a rare offering. Located in the most exclusive area north of Sunset in Beverly Hills, the bold, architectural, gated entry and completely private 1.4-acre property feature an expansive motor court and dramatic entry. The adjacent one-acre property at 661 Doheny is also available for $18.9mm and would combine for a nearly 2.5-acre compound.

Location: 1109 Calle Vista Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $49,900,000

Year built: 2014

Living area: 13,427 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Features: 70-foot fully tiled pool and spa; championship N/S tennis court; 7,000 sq. ft. flat lawn; 29 fruit trees; 2,200 sq. ft. vegetable garden; Italian tea house and Zen garden; adjacent 1-acre property at 661 Doheny also available for $18.9mm, would combine for nearly 2.5-acre compound

Contact: Victoria Risko, Sotheby’s International Realty

310.882.0246

Victoria.Risko@Sothebys.Realty

www.victoriarisko.com

DRE#: 01033692