133 S. Mapleton Drive

When an estate surpasses architecture and design, it becomes a work of art. Inspired by the iconic Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid and built by a world-class art collector on the finest street in Holmby Hills, a spectacular backdrop was created for a personal collection of antiquities and contemporary art. After a decade, the result is a rarefied 30,000 square feet of museum-quality rooms with soaring ceilings, carefully curated materials and a flow that makes this landmark home feel both expansive and intimate, all bathed in natural light.

Location: 133 South Mapleton Drive, Holmby Hills 90024

Asking price: $65,000,000

Year built: N/A

Living area: 30,000 square feet, 9 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Features: Art Deco library; 3-story guesthouse with a stunning cinema; entertainment complex; outdoor ballroom; underground parking; manicured grounds of over 1.1 acres

Contact: Tomer Fridman, Compass

310.919.1038

info@thefridmangroup.com

www.TheFridmanGroup.com

DRE#: 01750717