Situated on a dramatic, historic promontory in Hollywoodland, this reimagined modern-day castle provides the perfect setting for today’s lifestyle. A gated drive, infinity pool, flat green space, pool house and multiple terraces are just a few of the features. Other amenities include a two-story entry, movie theatre, full bar, wine cellar with temperature control, and home office. The grand living room with panoramic sliding doors opens to wrap-around terraces surrounded by landscaping and historic 1920 granite walls. Approximately 6,400 square feet of living space on multiple levels, all connected by an elevator and a sculptural steel stair tower, make this a one-of-a-kind home.

Location: 6201 Rodgerton Drive, Los Angeles 90068

Asking price: $4,950,000

Year built: 2019

Living area: 6,359 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Formal dining room with panoramic doors out to a terrace with views of Griffith Park; Miele appliances; La Cornue range; den with views of oak trees; separate master wing with 2 walk-in closets, marble bath, soaking tub, rain shower, two vanities; garage with 2 EV charging spots

Contact: Eric McCollum, Sotheby’s International Realty

323.646.5476

Eric.Mccollum@sothebys.realty

www.6201Rodgerton.com

DRE#: 00899496