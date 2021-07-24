Eclipse Beverly Hills: Triumphant modernism meets Art Deco jewel box to create a most special Eclipse. A culmination of over five years of design and construction, this gem encompasses over 10,270 square feet with jetliner views from the city to the ocean. Upon arrival, large gates reveal a massive motor court that can accommodate approximately fifteen cars and a security suite. Descend the most dramatic entrance in the city with a skylit elliptical staircase floating over a waterfall and pond. A showstopper in every way, the great room offers fourteen-foot ceilings and walls of automated glass that retract to the view. Designed for entertaining with full show kitchen and back catering kitchen.

Location: 9364 Beverly Crest Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $33,950,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 10,278 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Features: Lower level offers a game room and bar, screening room, gym and 3 additional bedroom suites; 92-ft-long infinity edge pool curves before a vast lawn and gardens

