Bel Air Architectural Masterpiece

Behold an architectural masterpiece with arguably the best views in Los Angeles. At the top of a promontory, a floating marble bridge-like pathway leads to a towering, opulent front door. Inside, an entertainer’s paradise awaits. The estate boasts six bedrooms and a grandeur master wing with dual-facing showers, marble vanities and expansive walk-in closets, all centered around a luxurious soaking spa tub. The backyard includes an oversized infinity pool, multiple seating areas, a custom extra-large dining table, and a secluded bar with an outdoor kitchen. Palazzo di Vista is a quintessential estate made for those who aim to live in the clouds overlooking the city.

Location: 777 Sarbonne Road, Los Angeles 90077

Asking price: $87,777,777

Year built: 2021

Living area: 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: A retractable DJ table; feng shui koi pond; glass elevator; theater; an oversized infinity pool with several seven-horsepower jets

Contact: Aaron Kirman & Mauricio Umansky, Compass & The Agency

424.249.7162

aaron@aaronkirman.com

DRE#: 01296524