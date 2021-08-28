Casale Modern

An evolution of modernist architecture designed with both purpose and intention to create a sublime experience of space and light, this Woods + Dangaran three-story main house plus detached single-story guest home is perched high above the Pacific Ocean in the highly coveted Palisades Upper Riviera. Majestic 180-degree coastline and city views are revealed through sliding walls of glass and framed openings to seamlessly connect indoor and outdoor spaces.

Location: 1638 Casale Road, Pacific Palisades 90272

Asking price: $26,000,000

Year built: 2021

Living area: 11,096 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

Features: Duchateau oak flooring; custom wood casework; rift-oak paneling; rough-hewn limestone; chef’s kitchen; Miele appliances; Calacatta stone island; infinity pool; gym; theater

Contact: Tomer Fridman, Compass

310.919.1038

info@thefridmangroup.com

www.TheFridmanGroup.com

DRE#: 01750717