Beverly Hills Mediterranean Villa

Panoramic-view home up a long drive on a promontory that’s approximately 7,500 square feet. This fantastic Mediterranean Villa is just moments from The Beverly Hills Hotel. A lush canopy of trees leads to the stunningly appointed main house whose open floor plan includes three guest bedrooms, an office, chef’s kitchen, family, dining and living rooms, and seamless indoor-outdoor spaces. The lagoon-style pool features a cascading waterfall surrounded by an abundance of beautiful landscaping and outdoor recreation: bocce ball court, sky-view bar, al fresco dining areas, firepit and gardens all situated to capture all the views.

Location: 10048 Cielo Drive, Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $18,500,000

Year built: 1941

Living area: 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Panoramic-view home; 4 guest bedrooms plus 2-bedroom guest house; office; chef’s kitchen; seamless indoor-outdoor spaces; lagoon-style pool features a cascading waterfall; bocce ball court; sky-view bar; al fresco dining areas; firepit and gardens all situated to capture all the views

Contact: Barry Peele, Sotheby’s International Realty

310.754.5238

barry.peele@sir.com

www.10048CieloDrive.com

DRE#: 01092290