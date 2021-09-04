Beverly Hills Mediterranean Villa
Panoramic-view home up a long drive on a promontory that’s approximately 7,500 square feet. This fantastic Mediterranean Villa is just moments from The Beverly Hills Hotel. A lush canopy of trees leads to the stunningly appointed main house whose open floor plan includes three guest bedrooms, an office, chef’s kitchen, family, dining and living rooms, and seamless indoor-outdoor spaces. The lagoon-style pool features a cascading waterfall surrounded by an abundance of beautiful landscaping and outdoor recreation: bocce ball court, sky-view bar, al fresco dining areas, firepit and gardens all situated to capture all the views.
Location: 10048 Cielo Drive, Beverly Hills 90210
Asking price: $18,500,000
Year built: 1941
Living area: 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
Features: Panoramic-view home; 4 guest bedrooms plus 2-bedroom guest house; office; chef’s kitchen; seamless indoor-outdoor spaces; lagoon-style pool features a cascading waterfall; bocce ball court; sky-view bar; al fresco dining areas; firepit and gardens all situated to capture all the views
Contact: Barry Peele, Sotheby’s International Realty
310.754.5238
barry.peele@sir.com
www.10048CieloDrive.com
DRE#: 01092290