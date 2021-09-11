Spanish Colonial Residence

This newly remodeled home features a chef’s kitchen and an open floor plan, featuring a formal dining and living room with a wood-burning fireplace and beamed ceilings. Additional luxury living spaces include dual primary suites, an office, and a media/family room. The primary suite features a fireplace, walk-in closet, spa-like bath with a freestanding soaking tub, dual sinks, and rainfall shower. The backyard is a private oasis featuring a brand-new pool, spa, various outdoor dining and entertaining areas, and meticulously landscaped gardens.

Location: 1376 Miller Place, Los Angeles 90069

Asking price: $4,290,000

Year built: 1936

Living area: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: 4 bedrooms; 4 bathrooms; quiet cul-de-sac above famed Sunset Strip; pool & spa

Contact: Sotheby’s International Realty, Beverly Hills

Neyshia Go

310.882.8357

neyshia@neyshiago.com

www.neyshiago.com

DRE#: 01933923

Co-listed with Aaron Kirman of Compass

DRE#: 01296524