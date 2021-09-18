Las Flores Beach Home

This chic beach home sits on sandy Las Flores Beach. With two bedrooms and a convertible den, the home offers a stylish modern kitchen, an open main living area, and a primary bedroom with vaulted, beamed ceilings. With an abundance of natural light, the main living area opens to a sizable deck overlooking the water. Each floor opens to a large beachfront deck to enjoy. Spend your evenings viewing the Santa Monica Bay coastline and Catalina Island. Centrally located, the home is near Duke’s Malibu, Santa Monica, and the Westside.

Location: 20826 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu 90265

Asking price: $5,300,000

Year built: n/a

Living area: 5,481 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Features: Las Flores Beach; 2 beds, den; modern kitchen; open main living area; primary bedroom with vaulted, beamed ceilings; each floor opens to a large beachfront deck to enjoy

Contact: Cormac & Wailani O’Herlihy, Sotheby’s International Realty

310.980.1194

OHerlihy.Group@sir.com

www.candwoherlihy.com

DRE#: 787980