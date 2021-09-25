Il Sogno, “the dream,” is one of the last “true” Bel Air estates. For sale for the first time in half a century. This magnificent Tuscan villa resides on the only island in Bel-Air. A circular motor court leads into this 5 bedroom + maid’s, 7 bathroom + 2 powder, 10,607sf grand Villa built by Mark Daniels. Superb interiors by Kalef Alaton. World-class details transport into elegant romance. Grand rooms with beautiful scale overlook spectacular views of the ocean and city skyline. The sensational grounds include a swimming pool, sunken grotto spa, fountains, enormous lawns, formal gardens, and specimen trees designed by David Jones.

Location: 500 Perugia Way, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $45,000,000

Year built: 1928/Vendor Enhanced

Living area: 10,607 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Features: An indoor-outdoor ambiance pervades with floor-to-ceiling doors that open onto expansive verandas with vines cascading overhead; additional amenities: 4-car garage, bonus space, 2 offices, intimate wine cellar, and gym with en-suite bathroom.

