Spanish Revival – Open Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Set atop a lush hillside you will find this authentic 1920s Spanish in the heart of Los Feliz. Oozing in original character with beamed ceilings, crown molding and French doors leading out to multiple areas of whimsical outdoor spaces, this home is magical. The living room with its high ceilings, French doors and fireplace is the perfect space for entertaining. The nicely appointed kitchen overlooks the large dining room with beautiful built-ins. Three generous bedrooms, all en-suite, each have lovely window vignettes with views of the blooming landscape. Outdoors you will find lush, mature landscaping with bougainvilleas that look like living art.

Location: 3455 Griffith Park Boulevard, Los Angeles 90027

Asking price: $1,999,999

Year built: 1926

Living area: 1,992 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Features: Priced to sell; Spanish revival; architect Charles Kluger purchased the house for his personal residence in 2001, restoring its original character while adding modern amenities; 3 beds, 4 baths

Contact: Anthony Paradise, Sotheby’s International Realty

310.279.8303

tjparadise@gmail.com

www.3455GriffithParkBlvd.com

DRE#: 1888369