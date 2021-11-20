Majestic 2-Acre Bel Air Georgian

One of the most admired estates in L.A. surrounded by breathtaking vistas overlooking the Bel-Air Country Club’s scenic fairways, this unique, once-in-a-lifetime trophy estate, known as one of the best locations in prime lower Bel Air’s east gate, is prominently sited on approx. two verdant acres w/400 ft of street frontage. Set behind a grand, gated entrance, this commanding white-brick Georgian is the epitome of timeless classic architecture with substantial scale, dramatic design and sun-filled interiors. Park-like grounds, approx. 70-ft pool, theater, library, gym, a magnificent 3,200-sq-ft main bedroom retreat plus a 2,500-sq-ft guest house, 5-car garage + 50-car onsite parking.

Location: 300 Stone Canyon Rd., Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $59,500,000

Year built: 2004

Living area: 17,600 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms

Features: An approx. 2-acre, 86,000-sq-ft lot; tranquil golf course views; impressive gated entrance & expansive motor court; slate roof w/copper appointments; 8 fireplaces; limestone & walnut HW floors; high ceilings & groin archways; separate staff apt; spacious grounds & gorgeous rose gardens

Contact: Coldwell Banker Realty

Tania Ferris

310.713.8234

taniaferris68@aol.com

www.300StoneCanyonBelAir.com

DRE#: 00664167