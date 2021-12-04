620 Siena Way
One of the first properties ever built in Bel Air, Siena Way is a trophy English Tudor estate on the finest street in all of Bel Air. On over one acre of verdant grounds with the most spectacular specimen trees, sycamores and oaks, hidden meadows and pocket gardens abound. The property has been thoughtfully restored and maintained in pristine condition. As with Gordon Kaufmann designs, Siena Way was built to entertain on a grand scale. The formal living room has soaring beamed ceilings, a grand stone fireplace and opens to an adjacent wood-paneled library, while the gorgeous formal dining room opens to an intimate viewing terrace.
Location: 620 Siena Way, Bel Air 90077
Asking price: $43,000,000
Year built: 1926
Living area: 8,799 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms
Features: The gourmet kitchen is tiled from floor to ceiling in the fashion of original 1920s kitchens; primary bedroom suite is the ultimate retreat with large bath and vast closets; 5 additional bedrooms are placed throughout
Contact:
Drew Fenton, Hilton & Hyland
310.858.5474
drew@drewfenton.com
www.drewfenton.com
DRE#: 01317962
Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker
310.285.7508
homes@jademills.com
DRE#: 00526877