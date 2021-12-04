One of the first properties ever built in Bel Air, Siena Way is a trophy English Tudor estate on the finest street in all of Bel Air. On over one acre of verdant grounds with the most spectacular specimen trees, sycamores and oaks, hidden meadows and pocket gardens abound. The property has been thoughtfully restored and maintained in pristine condition. As with Gordon Kaufmann designs, Siena Way was built to entertain on a grand scale. The formal living room has soaring beamed ceilings, a grand stone fireplace and opens to an adjacent wood-paneled library, while the gorgeous formal dining room opens to an intimate viewing terrace.

Location: 620 Siena Way, Bel Air 90077

Asking price: $43,000,000

Year built: 1926

Living area: 8,799 square feet, 8 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms

Features: The gourmet kitchen is tiled from floor to ceiling in the fashion of original 1920s kitchens; primary bedroom suite is the ultimate retreat with large bath and vast closets; 5 additional bedrooms are placed throughout

Contact:

Drew Fenton, Hilton & Hyland

310.858.5474

drew@drewfenton.com

www.drewfenton.com

DRE#: 01317962

Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker

310.285.7508

homes@jademills.com

DRE#: 00526877