Contemporary Elegance with Views – New Price

This private estate is the ultimate for indoor/outdoor entertaining. The former celebrity residence exudes class and grandeur at every turn, with soaring ceilings welcoming you to the spacious living area with a double-sided fireplace and chef’s kitchen that provides a balanced space to entertain during large gatherings or everyday moments. The master retreat is complete with a brass fireplace and private balcony, plus a glam room and masterfully designed closets. Walls of windows beckon you to the outdoor saltwater pool, hot tub, and outdoor chef’s area – all with stunning views beyond. A true celebrity enclave, this gem exemplifies Beverly Hills living!

Location: 9152 Janice Pl., Beverly Hills 90210

Asking price: $18,900,000

Year built: 1966

Living area: 8,520 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Features: Private and gated; incredible views from canyon to ocean; glam room and expansive closets; heated saltwater pool and hot tub; spacious open concept living area with double-sided fireplace

Contact: Coldwell Banker

Joyce Rey

310.285.7529

joyce@joycerey.com

www.joycerey.com

DRE#: 00465013