Designed by prominent architect Louis DuPuget Millar and known as the Kate Duncan House, this rare Prairie School-style estate has been thoughtfully treasured for over 30 years by its current owners. This magnificent, freshly painted, three-story, south-facing home has striking views of the San Gabriel Mountains, Downtown Los Angeles, and the coast on a clear day! The generous entertainment space is a quiet private setting with beautiful mature trees throughout the property. The basement and storage are coupled with five walk-in closets and three built-in armoires providing massive storage space. The rear yard features spacious entertainment patios and a circular driveway.

Location: 1051 East Altadena Drive, Altadena 91001

Asking price: $2,495,000

Year built: 1915

Living area: 5,372 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Features: Original Prairie windows throughout; light-filled rooms; hardwood floors; brand-new energy-efficient “Cool Roof” system; 3rd-floor artist studio; 1/2 + acre lot set back from the street; 2-car detached garage with a workshop

Contact: Compass

Sarah Rogers, DRE#: 01201812

626.390.0511

SarahRogersEstates.com

Greg Krappman, DRE# 02165302

Susie Aguirre, DRE# 01130705

